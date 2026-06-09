Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mug Root Beer, pepsico

MUG Root Beer Releases New Floats Vanilla Howler Flavor

MUG Root Beer has revealed the new Floats Vanilla Howler flavor coming out this month, playing off the new dirty soda crazew

Article Summary MUG Root Beer is launching Floats Vanilla Howler this month, blending classic root beer with a creamy vanilla twist.

The new MUG Root Beer flavor leans into the dirty soda trend while delivering a root beer float taste in every sip.

Floats Vanilla Howler will be available in regular and Zero Sugar, giving MUG Root Beer fans two summer options.

MUG Root Beer’s first limited-edition flavor hits shelves June 14, 2026, in 12-oz can packs and 20-oz bottles.

PepsiCo has a new flavor of MUG Root Beer out for the summer, as they are giving you the new Floats Vanilla Howler in both regular and Zero Sugar. This is an interesting little flavor combo they have going here, as they've taken their normal root beer and mixed it with the dirty dosa trend of having a heightened vanilla flavor, with the cream soda experience of having a root beer float.

It's kind of interesting to see companies slowly get on board with the "dirty soda" craze as they attempt to replicate it in a few different drinks. Honestly, MUG could have come out with just a normal Root Beer Float flavor, which I don't recall them ever doing before now, and it would have been perfectly fine. We have more details about the new flavor below from the company, as it will start to hit shelves in both 12-oz can multipacks and 20-oz single-serve bottles starting on June 14, 2026.

Experience a Dirty Soda Float With The New MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler

The new flavor builds on the classic root beer profile with a creamy flavor twist, bringing the taste of a root beer float into a convenient can and bottle format. The launch marks the first limited-edition flavor offering from MUG Root Beer and expands the brand's lineup with a new option for fans looking for an indulgent, dirty soda-inspired take on its traditional flavor.

"This first-ever limited-edition release brings together the bold, rich taste of MUG Root Beer with a smooth, creamy vanilla flavor to capture that classic root beer float experience," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing, MUG Root Beer. "It's a new twist that stays true to the MUG flavor fans know and love, while giving them something even more indulgent to enjoy all summer long."

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