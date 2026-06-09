Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: A Forgotten Kill

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Developing "Daniela Vega" Series for ABC

ABC & EP Justin Hartley (Tracker) are teaming to bring "Dani Vega" to television with an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's A Forgotten Kill.

Article Summary Tracker star Justin Hartley is developing ABC’s Daniela Vega series, adapting Isabella Maldonado’s A Forgotten Kill.

Diana Son will write and showrun the ABC drama, with Hartley, Ken Olin, and Maldonado executive producing.

The series follows FBI codebreaker Dani Vega and NYPD detective Mark Flint as clashing styles spark cases and chemistry.

Hartley’s ChangeUp Production is producing the Tracker-linked ABC project under his overall deal with 20th Television.

ABC is diving into the Daniela Vega universe from Isabella Maldonado, adapting her second series novel, A Forgotten Kill, to a TV series courtesy of Justin Hartley (CBS's Tracker), Diana Son, Ken Olin, and Maldonado, all serving as executive producers. The show will center on ex–Army Ranger Dani Vega, a Nuyorican from the Lower East Side and a dauntless FBI agent whose specialty is breaking codes and detecting patterns, according to Deadline. As part of a task force, Dani is partnered with NYPD Detective Mark Flint. Their clashing styles give them an edge in solving crimes and reveal an undeniable chemistry, but Dani is haunted by a secret: a family tragedy in her past that resurfaces, putting her career and life at risk.

Tracker Star/EP Developing "A Forgotten Kill": What We Know…

A Forgotten Kill falls between Maldonado's first Vega novel, A Killer's Game (2023), and her latest, A Killer's Code (2025). The author is a retired police captain and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of numerous suspense and thriller series. A graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the first Latina to attain the rank of captain in her department, she spent over two decades on the force before her final post as the commander of Special Investigations and Forensics. Other positions included hostage negotiator, department spokesperson, and precinct commander. She uses her law enforcement background to bring a realistic edge to her books, which are published in 26 languages and sold in 53 countries.

Son, who will serve as showrunner, writer, and producer, is a co-EP on NBC's upcoming Josh Safran series Line of Fire and an EP on Prime Video's Butterfly, which starred Daniel Dae Kim. Hartley currently stars and serves as EP on the CBS drama series Tracker, now in its third season. A Forgotten Kill will be produced under his ChangeUp Production as part of his deal with 20th Television. He also starred in the critically-acclaimed shows on NBC's This Is Us and WB's Smallville.

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