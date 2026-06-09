Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony, Video Games | Tagged: helldivers 2

Helldivers 2: Jason Momoa Will Reportedly Not Star

Jason Momoa has reportedly departed the big screen adaptation of Helldivers 2 for, at the time of writing, unknown reasons.

Article Summary Jason Momoa has reportedly exited Sony’s Helldivers 2 movie, just months after reports first linked him to the adaptation.

Deadline says the Helldivers 2 star departure comes for unknown reasons, creating an early setback for the fast-moving film.

Sony announced the Helldivers 2 movie in January 2025, with Justin Lin directing and a November 10, 2027 release date set.

The hit Helldivers 2 game exploded in 2024, and its massive player response already showed how passionate the fanbase can be.

The Helldiver 2 movie has suffered a bit of a setback after moving at a breakneck pace. The film, which was first announced in January 2025, has been moving along pretty steadily for a video game adaptation. However, just as soon as a star was announced, it sounds like they lost him as well. At the beginning of February, it was confirmed that Jason Momoa was reportedly set to star, but this week, it is being reported by Deadline that Momoa is stepping away from the project, and the reasons why Momoa is leaving are currently unknown.

The Helldivers 2 Film Adaptation Got Here Fast

Helldivers 2, adapted by Sony Pictures and Sony PlayStation, is one of those fast turnarounds that might make people a little nervous. The game was released just over a year ago, in February 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Windows. It became the topic of conversation last year when Sony tried to get everyone to sign up for a PlayStation account to play the game, even though that wasn't a requirement initially. The problem was that in some countries where the game was available, you couldn't sign up for a Sony account, and now these people couldn't play the game.

What followed was a massive review bombing from the community,y with players essentially telling Sony, the publisher, and Arrowhead Games Studios, the developer, that if they can't play with all of their friends, they won't play at all. It worked, and Sony walked the requirement back. We love to see it. From IGN: "Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2." Justin Lin has signed on to direct, and the film currently has a November 10, 2027, release date.

From the official Steam page: "HELLDIVERS™ 2 is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate 1st person camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire. Enemy encampments and battlefield environments depict bloodstains and dismembered corpses."

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