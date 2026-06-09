Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League of Legends Reveals Brand-New Champion Locke

Riot Games revealed new details about their latest champion, Locke, who will arrive in the game on June 24, 2026.

Article Summary League of Legends introduces Locke, the Ashen Exorcist, a new AP assassin from Demacia arriving June 24 in Patch 26.13.

Locke becomes the 173rd League of Legends champion, using forbidden rites and soul nails to hunt supernatural foes.

His kit blends bonus magic damage, slows, mobility, and self-risk healing, making Locke a deadly burst threat.

Locke’s ultimate, Purgatory, traps marked enemies and can execute champions, growing stronger with each sealed foe.

Riot Games revealed new details about the latest Champion coming to League of Legends, as we learned more about Locke the Ashen Exorcist. The AP assassin will join the game as the 173rd Champion added since the game's launch, the Demacia native uses forbidden rites and soul nails to hunt the supernatural. This makes him a formidable ally against several different characters in the game, and what feels like a good option for either top or bottom lane management. We have more details on him below as he will arrive on June 24, 2026, as part of Patch 26.13.

League of Legends Reveals Brand-New Champion Locke

A nail-slinging exorcist versed in forbidden rites, Corvin Locke is the progeny of Demacian occultists. Born into lies and hypocrisy, he learned young that demons aren't the cause of humanity's darkness, but the consequence. Now, Locke tears through every soul, exposing its darkness, intent on making the world a more honest place… one exorcism at a time. "Demons get a bad rap, but the real monsters? People."

Abilities

Passive – Silver Stake: Locke pins enemies' souls with his attacks, dealing bonus magic damage On-Hit, increased based on the enemy's missing Health.

Locke pins enemies' souls with his attacks, dealing bonus magic damage On-Hit, increased based on the enemy's missing Health. Q – Ritual Nails: Locke readies a set of Soul Nails to throw forward, dealing magic damage, marking enemies hit. The nails apply a slow, based on stacks. Attacking the enemy consumes the Soul Nails, dealing magic damage per stack. Restores a portion of cooldown and mana for unspent Nails.

Locke readies a set of Soul Nails to throw forward, dealing magic damage, marking enemies hit. The nails apply a slow, based on stacks. Attacking the enemy consumes the Soul Nails, dealing magic damage per stack. Restores a portion of cooldown and mana for unspent Nails. W – Soul Ignition: Locke releases his own seals, gaining Move Speed that decays over time. While this effect is active, he suffers % health true damage per second but heals back a portion of damage taken, plus an additional amount based on missing health and time passed. The seals remain unbound for a few seconds and can be Recast to end early.

E – Ashen Pursuit: Locke blinks to a location, dealing magic damage around him. After his next attack dashes to his target, dealing magic damage to all enemies in his path. Each of these hits consumes Soul Nails. Cooldown resets on takedown.

Locke blinks to a location, dealing magic damage around him. After his next attack dashes to his target, dealing magic damage to all enemies in his path. Each of these hits consumes Soul Nails. Cooldown resets on takedown. R – Purgatory: Locke kicks a binding artifact to a location that opens on arrival, shooting chained Soul Nails at enemies in the area, dealing magic damage and slowing. Marked Champions that are brought below a threshold are pulled inside and killed. If a Champion is executed, the duration of the binding is reset on other affected League of Legends Champions. After a few seconds, the artifact seals itself and is left on the ground if a Champion was sealed. If Locke picks up the artifact, he permanently increases the execution threshold and refunds a portion of his current cooldown for each Champion sealed.

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