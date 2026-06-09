Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Adults

Adults Returns to FXX, Hulu on August 27th; Images, Overview Released

With the series returning on August 27th, check out the overview and images for FX and Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw's Adults Season 2.

Article Summary Adults Season 2 premieres August 27 on FXX and Hulu, bringing FX’s sharp twenty-something comedy back for eight episodes.

Adults follows five New York friends sharing Samir’s childhood home as they navigate work, love, family, and friendship.

Season 2 digs into fake IDs, boring jobs, family regression, and the fear of asking for change while clinging to comfort.

Adults balances cringe comedy and heartfelt chaos, with the housemates finding new ways to fail while still showing up.

If you're looking for a show with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia vibes without trying to imitate the long-running series, look no further than FX and Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw's Adults. With the second season set to start hitting FXX and Hulu beginning on Thursday, August 27th, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come. The hit series spotlights a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship, and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home as they tackle the wins, losses, and humiliations of being in your twenties. With Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, Zosia Mamet, and more set as guest stars, here's a look at the official images that were released (along with a season overview):

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Adults is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher), Alicia Van Couvering (Tiny Furniture, Drinking Buddies), and Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dave).

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