Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3 Finale: Your Updated S03E20 "That's All" Preview

Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star on tonight's season finale of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E20: "That's All."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 finale “That’s All” airs tonight on CBS, sending Carrie Preston’s sleuth into one last high-profile case.

A minor royal’s mysterious death at a legendary New York hotel pulls Elsbeth into a world of cabaret, glamour, and murder.

Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as Ruby Lane and Monty Blakemont III, two key players in the finale mystery.

The Elsbeth S03E20 preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peeks, and key details for the season ender.

It's that time of the television season we all dread: finale season. That's exactly what CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth has to offer tonight. The mysterious death of a royal at a famed hotel finds Elsbeth (Preston) facing off against guest stars Patti LuPone and Michael Urie, who play legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off. Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect. Here's a look at the overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's season ender:

Elsbeth Season 3 "That's All" Finale Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series ended its season with a guest star lineup that included Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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