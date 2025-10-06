Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bat-Fam, Batman

Bat-Fam Key Art Poster Offers New Look at Man-Bat, Ra's al Ghul & More

With an NYCC panel this Saturday, ahead of it November debut, Prime Video dropped a key art poster for its animated series Bat-Fam.

Set for this week's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, ahead of its November premiere, Prime Video has shared another look at Showrunner Mike Roth's Bat-Fam. The animated series follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. In the newly released key art poster, we see Batman piloting the Batwing, with Man-Bat, Ra's al Ghul, Alfred Pennyworth, Alfred's grandniece Alicia, Selina, the family cat, Damian, and Claire (the recently reformed super-villain named Volcano, who recently moved to Wayne Manor and is expected to take on a sisterly role with Damian).

The voice cast includes Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman, James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth, Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra's al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat. In addition, a number of guest stars will be featured, including Reid Scott, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Here's a look at the poster, and keep an eye out for the Bat-Fam panel this Saturday during NYCC 2025:

And here's the previously released image gallery for the highly anticipated animated series, followed by a look back at Merry Little Batman:

"'Batman: The Animated Series' helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," shared Vernon Sanders, then-head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, back in 2023 when the animated projects were first announced (alongside "Batman: Caped Crusader"). "'Batman: Caped Crusader' will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family' [as it was titled then], we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

