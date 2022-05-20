Bosch: Legacy S02: Michael Connelly Confirms "The Crossing" Storyline

Earlier this month, viewers learned that ex-LAPD detective turned private investigator Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) would have another season to continue establishing his "Legacy," with Amazon's Freevee announcing that the adaptation of Michael Connelly's novels had been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut. With Episodes 7 & 8 currently streaming and the final two episodes for the season dropping on May 27, Connelly shared an update on the second season as well as a video message thanking everyone for their support. And while we'll get to the video in a minute, we thought you might like to know that the second season of Bosch: Legacy begins filming "later this year" and will be using his 2015 book The Crossing as the main storyline. Why is that especially interesting? Check out the official overview below and you'll see why:

Harry Bosch teams up with Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller in the new thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly, Detective Harry Bosch has retired from the LAPD, but his half-brother, defense attorney Mickey Haller, needs his help. The murder rap against his client seems ironclad, but Mickey is sure it's a setup. Though it goes against all his instincts, Bosch takes the case. With the secret help of his former LAPD partner Lucia Soto, he turns the investigation inside the police department. But as Bosch gets closer to discovering the truth, he makes himself a target.

And here's a look at Connelly offering thanks to all of the fans who've been supporting his books and series like Freevee's Bosch: Legacy and Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer that have stemmed from them:

With the first season based loosely on bestselling author Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series also focuses on Bosch's rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & his former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who is making a major change in her life after surviving an assassination attempt. Now here's a look at the first season trailer for Bosch: Legacy:

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance's only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, "Captain Marvel"), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch's commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz. Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them. Following in her father's footsteps, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, "The Good Place"), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.