Posted in: ABC, Fox, TV | Tagged: The Critic

The Critic: Series Return Takes One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

The Critic creators Al Jean and Mike Reiss provided a promising update on where things stand with the Jon Lovitz-starring series's return.

Article Summary The Critic reboot is closer than ever as Al Jean says his deal is done and momentum is building behind the return.

Jon Lovitz remains the key final piece, with creators confident Jay Sherman will officially make his comeback.

Mike Reiss says he expects to stay involved, while Al Jean is already developing fresh The Critic episode ideas.

Jean believes The Critic has a strong shot at selling as Hollywood continues embracing revivals and animated reboots.

We're one step closer to The Critic reboot with creators Al Jean and Mike Reiss on board. While Jean's ready to get back to work, Reiss will be happy to be there for the ride. The final major cog in this is star Jon Lovitz, who plays Jay Sherman. Jean and Reiss spoke with Polygon to provide an update on the cult classic animated series, which will be its fourth opportunity following stints on several platforms from its original home on ABC in 1994, Fox saving it for its second season the following year, and a brief comeback as a series of web shorts on Atom Films.

The Critic Creators on Being One Step Closer for Reboot, Waiting on Star Jon Lovitz

The animated series follows the title character as he hosts his TV review series called Coming Attractions, which he often skewers films he covers, often parodies of popular films of the time or tongue-in-cheek comedic sequels that don't exist, while expressing his love for arthouse films. Jay follows the popular trope of a well-meaning buffoon dad who often finds himself the subject of absurd slapstick humor and a mix of self-aware dark humor that befits his sad sack nature, which makes sense considering Jean and Reiss have been long-time veterans of The Simpsons.

"The hurdles are passed with me making my deal," Jean said. "Jon definitely wants to do it, but his deal isn't closed. That's the honest, very up-to-the-minute fact. I'm sure he'll do it, although I can't say I'm absolutely 100% sure, but I'm confident that his deal will close. It's never been closer to actually happening." He's also already has an episode pitched regarding a current struggling MLB franchise. "I've been thinking about ideas for it. I think a 'Critic' would be very funny with Jay going to a Mets game and he falls in love with Mrs. Met, who's hitting on him." Adds Reiss, "I'm sort of on the sidelines. I'm not running it, but I think I'll be a little part of the thing. I'll keep a hand in it." Jean wraps, saying, "I can't imagine it not selling because every reboot seems to sell. So why not that?"

If The Critic were to return officially, there would be some considerable gaps to fill compared to its contemporaries where some of the original cast have since passed, which may require some recasting. The supporting cast also included Marty Sherman, Jay's son, voiced by the late Christine Cavanaugh; Margo Sherman, Jay's sister voiced by Nancy Cartwright; Franklin, Jay's father voiced by Gerrit Graham, Eleanor Wigglesworth Sherman, Jay's mother voiced by Judith Ivy; Doris Grossman, Jay's makeup artist, voiced by the late Doris Grau; Duke Phillips, media executive voiced by the late Charles Napier; Ardeth, Jay's ex-wife, voiced by Brenda Vaccaro and Rhea Perlman; Alice Tompkins, Jay's girlfriend voiced by Park Overall, and Penny Thompkins, Alice's daughter voiced by Russi Taylor. Rounding out the cast were Maurice LaMarche, Nick Jameson, Kath Soucie, and Tress MacNeille voicing various characters and celebrity impersonations along with Cartwright.

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