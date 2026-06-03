Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bombshell, Lost Fantasy

When Will Bombshell Get Her Own Lost Fantasy Spinoff At Image Comics?

When will Bombshell get her own Lost Fantasy spinoff at Image Comics from Curt Pires and Timmy Heague?

Lost Fantasy has been a big hit at Image Comics, first as an all-action fantasy comic, but then also for the back-up series Bombshell. As every issue of Lost Fantasy that Bombshell appears in keeps selling out with a new printing, and Lost Fantasy #9, Bombshell's first full appearance, has a third printing out in a couple of weeks. The first cover appearance of the character, ⁠Lost Fantasy #9 Cover F by Katt Blanchette, is now a $30+ comic on eBay.

Created for Lost Fantasy #6 by Curt Pires, Timmy Heague, and Luca Casalinguida in Lost Fantasy #6's cameo appearance, Eamon Winkle has drawn her back-up series in Lost Fantasy #9, #10 and #11

Sydney Stevens aka Bombshell, is dubbed Indiana Jones meets Boba Fett, occasionally in a dress. If you're someone in the mystical World Below of Lost Fantasy and you need a bounty made or a mystical artefact collected, Sydney Stevens is your girl. She's a Mechanancer that practices Balistomancy, the magic of shooting things and blowing them up. She brings a knife to a gun fight, and then turns it into a bigger gun. As an old flame of lost Fantasy lead Henry Blackheart, she was summoned to cash in on a favour to hitch a ride in her ship The Memphis Belle.

Lost Fantasy #9 features the start of Bombshell's origin story thet tells the story of exactly what favour Henry was able to cash in from Sydney – or as we now know her, Sydney Stevens. Bombshell – as well as giving you a hint of her origins. The story is giving very much Hellboy and Rocketeer vibes.

So the question is… will there be a Bombshell #1 in Image Comics' future? Looking at the Hottest Comics lists, it seems that there may be potential for it.

LOST FANTASY #9

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Timmy Heague (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

ENTER THE CYBER-RONIN! Still reeling from the climatic events of the last arc and his injuries, Henry is thrust into a new case when a mysterious new adversary begins hunting the great hunters! Plus: FRANKLIN JONAS and CURT PIRES pen another backup that ties directly into FIREBORN! TIMMY HEAGUE (Archie VS Minor Threats) and EAMON WINKLE (GEIGER) bring us the adventures of BOMBSHELL! $4.99 4/15/2026

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Timmy Heague (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida ENTER THE CYBER-RONIN! Still reeling from the climatic events of the last arc and his injuries, Henry is thrust into a new case when a mysterious new adversary begins hunting the great hunters! Plus: FRANKLIN JONAS and CURT PIRES pen another backup that ties directly into FIREBORN! TIMMY HEAGUE (Archie VS Minor Threats) and EAMON WINKLE (GEIGER) bring us the adventures of BOMBSHELL! $4.99 4/15/2026 LOST FANTASY #10

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Eamon Winkle

FALL OF THE HUNTERS PART TWO Still reeling from the all out assault of the prior issue, Henry and the rest of the Great Hunters prepare to strike back.

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Eamon Winkle FALL OF THE HUNTERS PART TWO Still reeling from the all out assault of the prior issue, Henry and the rest of the Great Hunters prepare to strike back. LOST FANTASY #11

by Curt Pires, Luca Casalanguida

"FALL OF THE HUNTERS," Part Three Henry fights to save everything. June 24, 2026

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