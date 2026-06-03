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Gerry Duggan Returns To Age Of Krakoa With What If? Uncanny X-Men…

Gerry Duggan returns to Age Of Krakoa to ask What If Cyclops Hadn't Left Madelyne Pryor in Uncanny X-Men...

What If…? Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and Jan Bazaldua is published today. And in it, a world in which Cyclops, Scott Summers, did not leave his wife, Madelyne Pryor and child, Nathan Summers, for Jean Grey and X-Factor is explored. A world in which Nathan did not go to the future to become Cable but stayed in the present. And changing history, including that of Krakoa… Gerry Duggan was a central writer for the Age Of Krakoa era of the X-Men, including the Planet Size X-Men one-shot that saw Mars terraformed to become the planet Arakko, for the mutant Arakki, one part of what came before for Krakoa, and exiled to another dimension where they became mutant warriors, referring to their gifts as weapons. But in a world with no Hope Summers, and a murdered Mister Sinister at the hands of Cyclops, there are major differences when the Age Of Krakoa rolls around in this reality.

No resurrection protocols. No terraforming. And nowhere for the Arakki to go… but they do know where Krakoa's vulnerabilities are. Such as taking care of their Magic Red Reset Button, Moira Mactaggert.

And from that point it was only a matter of time, as the war for Krakoa kicks off against the Arakki…

And Nathan Summers did not travel far in this lifetime…

And as it all began to collapse, with no opportunity to reset, resurrect, or reboot, the inevitable sinks in. And what always happens, happens.

Let fly the nukes! The moral of this story, clearly, is you should abandon your wife and child, for a younger version of your wife. Otherwise, the nukes will fly. And I think that will stand up in court.

What If…? Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan, Jan Bazaldua

WHAT IF…CYCLOPS HAD STAYED WITH MADELYNE PRYOR? Imagine a world where Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, had survived the Inferno. What would have happened if Cyclops had saved her soul? What would have happened if he and Maddie had raised their son, Nathan Summers? What would that world look like? And why would that be the most terrible thing to happen to mutantdom and Earth itself?

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