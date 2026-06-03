Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, thasmin

Doctor Who: Chibnall Views Doctor/Yaz as "Unconsummated" Love Story

Ex-Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall explains why he doesn't view the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz as an "unrequited love story."

Article Summary Doctor Who fans still debate Thirteen and Yaz after Flux and the 2022 specials deepened their emotional bond.

Chris Chibnall says the Doctor and Yaz were not an unrequited romance, but an unconsummated love story.

Chibnall argues that choice made Thasmin more romantic and heartbreaking, fitting the Doctor’s complex nature.

Doctor Who’s Thasmin arc clearly resonated, with fans sharing letters, reactions, and even tattoos of dialogue.

When it comes to the BBC's Doctor Who and what could have been, the love between Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yasmin "Yaz" Khan and seeing that further explored is one topic that's still being discussed. Over the course of the "Flux" season, it was hard not to see the chemistry between them – and it was hard not to root for "Thasmin" to become a reality. The 2022 specials, "Eve of the Daleks" and "Legend of the Sea Devils," would see the Doctor and Yaz open up about their feelings, sealing it – without a kiss (though Big Finish would take care of that – kinda). From there, "The Power of the Doctor" saw the Doctor tell Yaz that she's not able to "fix" herself for anyone – leaving many "Thasmin" fans to mourn the "unrequited love story." Except ex-showrunner Chris Chibnall doesn't quite see it that way.

Speaking with Author Patrick Mulkern for You Are Not Alone: A Gay History of Doctor Who, explained why he doesn't subscribe to that way of looking at the duo. "It's not just, 'is that a queer dynamic going on there?' It's that the Doctor is this type of character who has other concerns swirling around, but you're trying to find that sweet spot where it's hopefully touching people's hearts and feels true to where these characters have gradually come from. I think we took it exactly to the place I wanted to take it to," Chibnall shared. "It's now sometimes spoken about as an unrequited love story. But it's not unrequited; it's unconsummated. I think, A, it's the most romantic and heartbreaking version of that story; and B, we've all had those people in our lives. And perhaps you go, 'OK. Another day or another week and that might have been something else…' What's been incredible is how meaningful it's clearly been to a lot of people. That's one of the biggest things that people write to me about, and I've had people coming up to me with tattoos of dialogue on their arms."

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