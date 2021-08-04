Batman: The Audio Adventures Sets Wright as Batman, Dawson as Catwoman

Over the two years, HBO Max's podcast line-up has grown from four to over 25 unique series. Now, the streaming service is teaming up with Audacy for a deep dive into scripted audio originals as well as brand podcasts (HBO Max Movie Club), look-back podcasts that tap into the company's full range of original and licensed series/films, and more. Why is this is a big deal for DC Comics and Batman fans? Michael Gluckstadt and Becky Rho, Co-Directors of the HBO Max Podcast Program, announced on Wednesday that the deal will include the HBO Max-exclusive Batman: The Audio Adventures.

Set to star Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who's who of incredible Saturday Night Live alums, the scripted audio original brings Gotham City to lurid life in listeners' minds…with a rogues gallery of villainy second to none. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorist Riddlers. Killing Jokers. A city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Written and directed by Dennis McNicholas, the series draws its inspiration from Batman: The Animated Series, the classic 1960s Batman TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the "Batman" franchise.

"Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode," said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content."

