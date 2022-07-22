Beavis and Butt-Head: Mike Judge Offers King of the Hill, Daria Update

Cheers roared through a packed Ballroom 20 as Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge (Office Space, King of the Hill, Tales From the Tour Bus) is introduced by Paul Scheer (The League, Piranha 3D) at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The Beavis and Butt-Head do Comic-Con panel featured Judge and Scheer onstage as they had a lively conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head, and everything in-between. They discussed the upcoming Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount+ original series, as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Scheer begins by asking why, after being off the air since 1998, did Judge bring Beavis and Butt-Head back now? "They come back and haunt me, in my head now and then. We were wrapping up the show Silicon Valley and the band Portugal. The Man … asked me to do a Beavis and Butt-Head introduction for Coachella." After not doing the voices for so long, Judge listened back and realized he could still do them. "I still got it, I think." Around the same time, Viacom and Paramount+ were talking about rebooting the duo for a new series. "I just felt I might as well do this while I still can. I really like doing it, that's the thing. It's fun to do." Judge continued, "They are really pure characters, and that's what I like about them. In some ways, it's easier to write a smarter character," Judge explained. "There was always a temptation to make them smarter, but I always resisted that."

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe serves as a bit of a pilot for the upcoming series. After going to space camp in 1998, Beavis and Butt-Head get dropped in the present day and ultimately open up infinite dimensions with infinite versions of themselves. In a weird way, they are even dumber. Judge and Scheer introduce a first look from the episode "The Special One" from the new Paramount Plus series. The clip begins as Beavis finds a dumpster fire in an alley and speaks to it. After explaining to Beavis that he is his "Special One", the fire sends him off on mundane tasks. Then Beavis and Butt-Head are back on the couch, making fun of a YouTube video describing how to get a prison tattoo, with the boys making fun of the host's 'prison accent.' The show hasn't missed a beat and picks up where the original left off, only now targeting TikTok, YouTube, new media, and music videos.

Judge and Scheer introduced another clip, this time from the episode "Roof," featuring the boys trying to break a crystal bowl and getting stuck on the roof. The duo then share their hilarious views on a BTS video (Dynamite), with Beavis getting into the music. After the final clip, Judge took questions from attendees, one of which asked about more episodes of Daria or King of the Hill, to which Judge replied about the latter, "King of the Hill has a very good chance of coming back." And as for the former, he looked to keep his response vague, "There might be a little 'Daria' spinoff." Before wrapping up, Judge offered up a couple of teases of future episodes. "In one episode, when they're old, they have to do jury duty… then there's another one where they go to a meditation class, and clearing their minds of all thoughts is something they turn out to be really good at. They rise to very majestic heights and meet the Buddha." Beavis and Butt-Head is scheduled for an August 4th release on Paramount+.