Mortal Kombat 1; Kelly Hu Had To Learn About Li Mei For New Universe

We got a chance to chat with Kelly Hu about her work on Mortal Kombat 1, as she brought the character Li Mei to life in the latest title.

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. Iconic voice and live actor Kelly Hu (X2: X-Men United, BMF, Young Justice) joins the new universe as classic fighter Li Mei. I'm sure you will agree that despite having "No idea about this world," the actor is nothing but perfect as Li Mei. The latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise is developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Li Mei (Hu), Tanya, Baraka, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

Longtime Mortal Kombat fans will recognize Hu as formally portraying D'Vorah from Mortal Kombat X. Serious gamers will take notice that Li Mei uses both the "Baji Quan" stance and the "Lui He Ba Fa" stance. However, during a recent chin wag, the prolific actor joined Dominic Cianciolo (Story Director, NetherRealm Studios), Hu revealed that she came to perform her Mortal Kombat 1 character with little to no knowledge of the classic Mortal Kombat fighter, or videogames in general. When asked what ideas she brought to the recording booth, the actor revealed:

"Zero. I came with absolutely zero because I don't even play video games. I have no idea about this world. This is all brand new. Everything that I do in this video game relies on what he (Cianciolo) tells me. So he has to tell me about the character, about the origins, about the relationships, about the entire world. So by the time we even start recording, like half an hour's gone by. And then I also have no memory because I have menopause brain. So he has to refresh me every time we record."

The full interview with Hu and Mortal Kombat 1 Story Director Dominic Cianciolo, recorded at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, can be viewed below. Enjoy the back-and-forth banter between Hu and Cianciolo by pushing the play button below:

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles.

