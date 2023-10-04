Posted in: Games, Interview, League of Legends, Video Games | Tagged: julie nathanson, League of Legends, Riot Games

Julie Nathanson Chats League Of Legends, Briar, & SAG-AFTRA Strike

Julie Nathanson chatted with us a little about League of Legends' Briar, her 100th video game credit, the strike, her career, and more.

Julie Nathanson is an absolute legend in the video game voice-acting world. If you have played a video game in this century, chances are you are familiar with the prolific actress' vocal talents. For more than 20 years Nathanson has brought to life many beloved video game characters, most notably as the long-time voice of Samantha Maxis in the Call of Duty franchise, as everybody's favorite opera singing demon frog – Baal in Bayonetta 3, Kleia in World of Warcraft, Aera in Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn, Jess Black in Far Cry 5, Field Agent Rio in Fortnite, Chill in Skylanders, and Lampita in Psychonauts. Now Nathanson joins Riot Games' League of Legends as Briar, the latest champion… and an absolute living weapon. The actress and her character made their debut in League of Legends on September 13 – becoming Nathanson's 100th video game credit.

Recently, Nathanson chatted with Bleeding Cool and shared her thoughts on her vast career and the 100th voice acting credit:

"I never dreamed that I would be a part of it in the way that I am. I really do feel like there's something about the fact that we have not just wish fulfillment in games. I don't really necessarily wish for all the things that my character gets to do, but the wish that many of us can have is to explore lives that are not necessarily our own. I always think that the existential crisis, to me, is not just one about purpose and mortality, but there are infinite paths our lives can take. We will only ever know the one path we choose. The video games are a really unusual and truly unique opportunity to dive into an immersive world and explore and become and inhabit characters not just as voice actors, but as players to inhabit characters. It's also really an honor and an exciting place in my life to know that I get to be a teeny part of really bringing these experiences to players all over the world. I get to play so many wonderful, varied characters every single time I get to jump into a new role or a new game. I feel incredibly grateful and lucky. You never take it for granted."

The deadly, yet endearing "Briar" is a unique Noxian in that her initial frenzied, blood-thirsty tendencies went far beyond the killing machine she was created to be – but after years under lock and key, she's found a way to control her hunger and think beyond the next fight… Now she's free and excited to figure out who's a friend and who's food. Nathanson reflects on her latest character:

"She is constantly hungry. She has all of this incredible energy and frenzy that is possible for her, especially when she releases herself from her pillory. She is fun and friendly, frenetic and curious about the world, which I can always identify with. Has fearlessness to her and can have this unbridled bloodlust that she can let loose when needed. I'm really amazed by how many different characteristics I get to portray in one character. It's like all of the things that I love to portray and just kind of twist them all into this one character. I think the fact that she represents my 1ooth game credit is kind of perfect in a way because getting to play the humor of her high energy, curiosity, and friendliness, only to be followed by a completely violent attack and possessing so much power to do all of those things at once. And this one character kind of feels like it's almost a celebratory cake."

The celebrated voice actress offered a comment on the SAG-AFTRA strike against video game companies regarding the Interactive Media Agreement:

"I am not part of those decisions other than being a member and not on the negotiating committee or anything. But I know that we voice actors love to be able to tell the stories that we have. So, we all just want to be able to tell those stories and continue to tell them for years and years to come. Hopefully, some kind of collaborative decision will be made, and we will be able to move forward."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!