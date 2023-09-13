Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, san diego comic con, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Ed boon, Mortal Kombat 1, Neatherrealm Studios, video game

Mortal Kombat 1 Co-Creator Ed Boon; Story, Gameplay, & What To Expect

We revisit an interview with Ed Boon from San Diego Comic Con as he discussed what we can expect to see out of Mortal Kombat 1.

The release of Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner, and Ed Boon (Chief Creative Officer of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat) couldn't be more excited. The latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes, and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

Recently, Boon teased what fans can expect from Mortal Kombat 1, the newest iteration in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise from award-winning NetherRealm Studios.

"If I were to summarize it, I would say that we have 30 years of history of Mortal Kombat characters. So a lot of fans know exactly who Sub-zero is, who Scorpion or Raiden is. We're resetting the entire universe at this moment, and this game literally starts with a big bang. It's about the creation of the universe. All of these characters are reintroduced in completely new roles, new stories, and new relationships with each other. So that's kind of like, as far as the story goes. Then we have, as far as gameplay goes, we have what's called cameo fighters. You can pick a main fighter to fight with, and then you pick from another roster of characters, what's called a cameo fighter, and they fight as a team. That's the new kind of gameplay that's in the game."

The Iconic creator further explained the new origins, new powers, and new finishing moves by saying, "Absolutely brand new finishing moves from the people in the beginning. We have a whole new category of finishers that we're going to be announcing a little bit a little bit later. But again, it's the familiarity of these characters that you've known for years, but with brand new special moves up, brand new story, brand finishing moves, all that, all that stuff."

You can dig the full interview conducted this past summer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023:

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 19, 2023, for PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

