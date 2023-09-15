Posted in: Games, Interview, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NeatheRealm Studios, videogames, Yuri Lowenthal

Mortal Kombat 1 Actor Yuri Lowenthal; What To Expect From Smoke

Having a quick chat with Yuri Lowenthal about Smoke being in Mortal Kombat 1, and the evolution of the character over time.

Mortal Kombat 1 is almost here! Unless you are one of the lucky fans who ordered the Premium Edition, there are still a few more days to wait. Prolific voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, known for his work on Spider-Man, He-man and the Masters of the Universe, and the Ben 10 franchise, once again returns as Smoke in the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a reborn universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

With 30 years of Mortal Kombat history, many fans know exactly who Sub-Zero, Scorpion, or Raiden is. But now, with a reset universe, these characters are reintroduced in completely new roles, new stories, and new relationships with each other. Recently, the iconic Lowenthal spoke about what changes fans can expect from Smoke in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 release:

"You know, here's the thing. There's some stuff for people who remember the original character Smoke. There's some stuff in there for them, but it's also a reboot. So there's it's all going to be surprises. So I can't reveal too much. I mean, I can say that he's he's like the younger adopted brother of Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and there's there's some tension there. He definitely sides with one over the other. But you'll see."

Dig the full conversation with Lowenthal, from San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Below. Just push the crazy play button to enjoy:

What are you most looking forward to in Mortal Kombat 1? Re-designed Characters? New Characters? New Moves? New fatalities? Leave us a message in the comments below and let us know what you are excited about from the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

