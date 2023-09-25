Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Justice League, Movies, Trailer, TV, Warner Bros, WB Animation | Tagged: bc exclusive, justice league, scooby doo, warner bros animated

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! Exclusive: Velma Shows Lex How It's Done

Arriving on September 26th, our exclusive clip from Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! has Velma showing Lex Luthor how to do things the right way.

Grab a box of Scooby snacks and prepare to enjoy Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! coming to your screen on Tuesday, September 26. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo have been chasing ghosts, both real and fake, and teaming up with pop culture icons, since 1969 across various series and movies. Now, once again, the Scooby Gang will team up with a beloved franchise to entertain and delight fans everywhere as Scooby teams up with a fellow canine hero. Bleeding Cool is pleased to share this exclusive clip from the upcoming animated feature. In addition to the clip, we can share a few details about the mystery.

The world's greatest heroes, DC's Justice League, have mysteriously vanished, and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice. Now it's up to the world's greatest super sleuths, Scooby and the gang, to solve the mystery and save our heroes…with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog! In the exclusive clip from our friend down at WB, titled "I'm In," Velma (Kate Micucci) and Lex Luthor (Charles Halford) put to rest the argument of who is the smartest person in the WB.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! Features a murder's row of talented returning voices of the Scooby gang, including Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley, and Grey Delisle as Daphne Blake as well as Wonder Woman. Also featured in the voice cast are P.J. Byrne as J.B., Victoria Grace as Mercy, Charles Halford as Lex Luthor, Nolan North as the Joker and Superman, Tara Strong as Helen, Lois Lane and Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Perry White, James Arnold Taylor as Jimmy Olsen and Rex Ruthor and Niccole Thurman as Mayor Fleming. Dig the full trailer below:

The special features on the DVD include three bonus Scooby-Doo episodes titled: 'The Scooby of a Thousand Faces!', 'What a Night, for a Dark Knight!' and 'One Minute Mysteries!' Guest Starring The Flash. All of which feature previous animated adventures with members of the Justice League. Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available on September 26, 2023, to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. In the US, DVD will be available to purchase on September 26, 2023, in-store and online only at Walmart.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!