Biden/Trump CNN Debate: Tapper, Bash Moderating; ABC: Sept. Debate

CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump; ABC will host the September debate.

Earlier today, we learned that President Joseph Biden and ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump would be facing off on Thursday, June 27th, on CNN. The decision came after President Biden called out Trump via a video on social media ("Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald") to debate him in two formal debates – except these debates would be run by news organizations. The Commission on Presidential Debates was cut out of the equation – the move being one of the very rare things the two candidates have in common, with each expressing their frustrations with how the commission handles Presidential Debates. Trump accepted shortly, with all parties confirming CNN as the network.

Now, we have some additional details to pass along. First up, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators for the audience-free debate. As for that second debate, ABC will be hosting that one on September 10th – and this is where it's getting interesting. ABC News is opening up its coverage for other networks to broadcast and stream. As of now, we know that CNN's debate will go live on CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and CNN.com – but no word as of this writing if CNN will follow ABC's lead and offer up their coverage, also.

Here's a look back at the exchanges from earlier today that led to the news of the upcoming Biden/Trump debate on CNN – in the middle of Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts presentation, interestingly enough: –

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Biden and Trump accept CNN's invitation for a June 27 presidential debate in a showdown months earlier than the traditional fall faceoffshttps://t.co/pEGI64IxwY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

