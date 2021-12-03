Big Sky S02E08 Preview: Jerrie Returns, Jinder Mahal Debuts & More

As promised, we're back with another look at what's ahead for ABC's Big Sky as it heads towards its midseason break. Yesterday, we looked at S02E07 "Little Boxes (written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone) only because the network had dropped a ton of preview images. Well, that was just an appetizer because for midseason finale S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas), we have damn close to three dozen preview images covering everything from a "certain someone's" newfound freedom (and his temptation to resume his "old habits") and a better look at WWE professional wrestler Jinder Mahal's debut to the return of Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie to take of some family business. Interestingly enough, it's the lack of Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in the gallery below that has us the most concerned.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8 "The End Has No End": Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news. Written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×07 Promo "Little Boxes" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J_VTB2fCck)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.