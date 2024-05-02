Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: iron maiden, McFarlane Toys

Iron Maiden's Trooper Eddie Comes to McFarlane's Music Maniacs: Metal

The McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Metal line continues to go strong as Trooper Eddie has arrived next from Iron Maiden

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces Trooper Eddie figure in Music Maniacs: Metal lineup.

Trooper Eddie comes with 12 points of articulation, sword, spear, and flag.

Only 6,080 pieces available, making this Iron Maiden collectible highly limited.

Pre-orders are live with a $24.99 price tag for a June 2024 release date.

McFarlane Toys has recently unveiled a brand new set of action figures with their latest line: Music Maniacs: Metal. Unlike the new Movie Maniacs statue line, this collection features articulated 6" figures that bring some iconic rockstars or mascots to life. Two figures kicked off this line as Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper took to the stage. It now looks like McFarlane's Music Maniacs: Metal is now going to the battlefield, where one one wins with the legendary Iron Maiden. Trooper Eddie has arrived, bringing an impressive new release to this lineup as he sports his appearance from The Trooper. Coming in at 6" tall, Trooper Eddie will have 12 points of articulation and will include a sword, spear, and Union Jack flag. This line has new themed window box packaging and is pretty limited, as Iron Maiden Eddie will only have 6,080 pieces worldwide. Iron Maiden fans can find that pre-orders are already online for $24.99 with a June 2024 release date.

Trooper Eddie from Iron Maiden (Music Maniacs: Metal)

"Iron Maiden are an institution. Over the course of 46 years they have come to embody a spirit of fearless creative independence, ferocious dedication to their fans, and a cheerful indifference to their critics that's won them a following that spans every culture, generation, and time-zone. A story of gritty determination and courageous defiance of the naysayers, theirs has been an adventure like no other."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring IRON MAIDEN'S TROOPER EDDIE likeness.

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play.

Accessories include sword & spear with Union Jack flag.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity.

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Metal Figures.

