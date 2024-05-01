Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: DeMayo Told Us All Along About Magneto & More (SPOILERS)

Here's a look at the X-Men '97 answers & notes that series creator/writer Beau DeMayo shared after "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" dropped.

If you haven't had a chance to check out Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 S01E08: "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by Beau DeMayo & Anthony Sellitti), then turn around now because our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is on. Why? Because series creator/writer DeMayo has been on social media to answer fans' questions and offer some background on this week's chapter. If you're not ready to move forward quite yet, then check out what Airbnb has available from some lucky X-Men '97 fans. But if you are ready to move forward, then please help yourselves to what DeMayo's had to share so far… but first? One more time for the people in the cheap seats… "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!"

While we're going to avoid deep-diving into spoilers, the first chapter of the three-episode finale saw anti-mutant riots breaking out across the U.S. after word hit that Xavier's alive. Thankfully, we have "time travel" to fix everything – right? Nope – because Cable explains that it's an "absolute point" that can't be messed with – even though it will lead to Bastion eventually enslaving all of mutantkind. We get some sweet Summers family action before both sides of the small screen learn how Bastion's origin story is connected to time-traveling future Sentinel Nimrod via Bastion's dear old dad. Sent by the United Nations to monitor Bastion, Cooper finds herself in a pretty similar situation to Magneto – as Bastion shares his plans to use Mister Sinister's techno-organic virus to turn humans into Prime Sentinels (like we saw with Trask). Things take a globally nasty turn when Bastion activates the Prime Sentinels – capturing or killing mutants around the world – until a newly free Magneto makes a trip to the North Pole to unleash an EMP that takes care of the Prime Sentinels – and pretty everything else. Meanwhile, Xavier makes a not-too-subtle return to Earth, just in time to drops a "To me, my X-Men" – knowing that humanity has pissed off Magneto for what appears to be the last time…

DeMayo on The Watcher's appearance earlier in the season: "Yeah, y'all thought he was just here to witness Genosha"

DeMayo on X-Men '97/MCU Connections:

"I think, at this point, we are merely using common language and are not necessity connected on the same tree. Marvel and I wanted a word/concept that audiences were already familiar with, instead of making our own only for viewers to go 'oh so it's like What If…'"

"We def borrowed some iconography. Again, stuff casual viewers and fans would be on some level familiar with"

"I think it's very much dealer's choice on some levels. I know all my discussions were to view it as its own neighboring tree, not a branch of the multiverse MCU tree. Sure a few leaves from one tree can mingle with another at some point."

DeMayo on if that was Christopher Daniel Barnes' Spider-Man from the 1994 series: "It is indeed that Spider-Man."

DeMayo on "Tolerance Is Extinction" Being Influenced By "Dragonball Z": "Not from the writing side outside of living that scope of action. Def the board artists are fans. My main influence here was James Bond."

DeMayo on His Bond Inspirations: "'Moonraker.' I love people falling out of the air and having to fight. 'Goldfinger' for the car chase. 'You Only Live Twice' for Bastion's base. I could go on…

I loved the idea that this episode is largely about air control and crash landings, with Magneto being the only one who ends up remaining in the skies. #XMen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

DeMayo on Who This Person Is: "She is a human government official from an unnamed UN nation"

DeMayo also shared screencaps of Bastion's mother appearing and his parents together – while including some quick answers under each post. For example, no more Emma Frost for now ("No more Emma. Focusing on our core team now")

Just in case you need further proof of just how in-sync X-Men '97 is with the original series, DeMayo offers an interesting look at Bastion's dad back in the day with Wolverine:

Once again, the warning signs were there…

And because a good "Martha" joke never gets old…

Finally, DeMayo spotlights storyboard artist Marvin Britt for his work on Wolverine's "Claw-nado" scene:

Here he is. Marvin Britt. We knew when writing this sequence this guy would get it done. And thanks for the script call out. Loved working with this one. #xmen97 https://t.co/tFIaBlB0r9 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

