The Simpsons, Disney+ Team Up for "May the 12th Be With You" Short

Set to hit the steaming service on May 10th, Disney+ and The Simpsons are teaming for the Mother's Day short film, May the 12th Be With You.

While we're sure that Disney+ and The Simpsons are hoping that fans have a great "Star Wars Day" this weekend ("May the 4th Be With You"… get it?), the streamer and long-running animated series have something special set up for fans beginning on Friday, May 10th. In the new promotional short May the 12th Be With You, it's Mother's Day – and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains – and a surprising old friend. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released earlier today with the announcement – with a promo/trailer most likely coming our way soon (possibly this weekend?).

Of course, May the 12th Be With You is only the latest in a long-running lineup of shorts created for the streaming service. Who can forget Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One' (2024 Webby Winner), The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad,' Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa (Emmy Award-nominated), Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,' (Emmy Award-nominated), The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary? In case you missed any of those or want a rewatch, you can check out all the shorts so far in "The Simpsons" collection on Disney+.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, and developed by Groening, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon. Executive Producers are Brooks, Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean – with The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division developing and producing the licensed content for the series.

