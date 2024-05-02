Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6, teaser

Cobra Kai: 3-Part, 15-Episode Final Run Kicks Off July 18th, Ends 2025

Netflix's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai returns July 18th for the first of a three-part, 15-episode final season.

When the news broke that the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series would be ending its run with its upcoming sixth season, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg promised viewers that the Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai would end its run with its "biggest" and "baddest" season yet. Since then, we've gotten updates from the trio – as well as social media updates from the cast & production team – proving that the team plans on living up to that promise – and then some. Well, Heald, Hurwitz & Schlossberg just upped the game in a big way, with Netflix announcing that the series will return on July 18th for the first of a three-part, 15-episode epic endgame. Here's how it works: Part 1 arrives on July 18th, with Part 2 set for November 28th. Then, the Finale Event will be unleashed in 2025 – bringing the series to a close. To make it official, the streamer released a date announcement teaser with some jaw-dropping new footage (above) and a new gallery of preview images waiting for you below:

The third season picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, with our senseis and students needing to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously-released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

