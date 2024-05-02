Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Flesh of the Gods, kristen stewart, oscar isaac

Kristen Stewart & Oscar Isaac Star In Vampire Film From Mandy Director

A horror fans dream: Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac will play vampires in Mandy director Panos Cosmatos new film Flesh Of The Gods.

Article Summary Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac to star in vampire thriller 'Flesh of the Gods'.

Panos Cosmatos of 'Mandy' fame directs, with Andrew Kevin Walker penning the script.

Set in 1980s LA, the film promises a journey into hedonism and the dark side of nightlife.

Stewart and Isaac's involvement hints at reviving the vampire genre with fresh energy.

Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac have signed on to star in a new vampire thriller, Flesh of the Gods, from Mandy director Panos Cosmatos. The script was written by Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker and was set in the 1980s in LA. The logline, as reported by THR, is as follows: "The story follows a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80's LA. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence."

Kristen Stewart & Oscar Isaac Could Make This A Vampire Film Worth Seeing

"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," said Cosmatos in a statement. "Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are what make this one intriguing for me. Vampire films have not really had a good run as of late, as films like Renfield, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and Abigail have all come out in the last year and failed to catch on at the box office. But this director, with those actors, should make this a must-watch and maybe will kick the vampire film in the ass in the best way possible—more on this one as we learn it.

