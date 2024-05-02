Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Gold Label Batman: Futures End Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC figures are on the way including Futures End Batman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals Amazon Exclusive Gold Label Batman: Futures End figure with glow-in-dark features.

Limited edition collectible capped at 8,000 pieces, pre-orders now open on Amazon for July release.

Futures End Batman comes with spinning head sculpture, robotic wings, and exclusive designer packaging.

Included in the figure are a logo card stand, base, and an art card with a certificate of authenticity.

A few years ago, McFarlane Toys dropped a Target Exclusive Batman Beyond DC Multiverse wave. Fans who collected the entire DC Multiverse wave were able to build the deadly Batman: Futures End cyborg. This was a terrifying creation, fusing an older Bruce with The Joker. Becoming a twisted cybernetic soldier, Terry McGinnis must now take down the ultimate threat. This deadly cybernetic monstrosity is now back once again as a solo Gold Label release exclusive to Amazon. Batman: Futures End will now have a new Glow in The Dark deco for this edition, and it will be limited to 8,000 pieces. Everything has returned for this release, from the spinning Batman/Joker head sculpt to its wicked robotic wings. Robo Jokerbat will have new windowless packaging though, just like previous limited edition Gold Label releases. DC Comics fans will be able to bring home Futures End Batman in July for $29.99. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon, so get yours while you can.

Batman: Futures End Glow in The Dark Edition

"In a possible future decades from now, an aging Bruce Wayne™ helps his successor Terry McGinnis™ (aka Batman Beyond™) travel back in time to prevent a highly advanced A.I. from taking over society. Terry successfully makes the trip, but Bruce gets critically injured in the process and is left behind. Enemy forces quickly take Bruce and merge him with The Joker™, whom they previously captured and have locked away combining the two in a twisted act that makes Super Hero one with Super-Villian Together, they become a deadly, cybernetic soldier whose singular mission is to destroy Batman Beyond™ before he can complete his mission and return home."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Batman: Futures End is featured in Glow in the dark paint

Includes logo card stand and base. Featured in an exclusive designer box

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

