X-Men '97 Fans Can Crash at X-Mansion Thanks to Airbnb Icons (VIDEO)

If you're an X-Men '97 fan looking for a chance to crash at the X-Mansion, check out the video & images of what Airbnb "Icons" has to offer.

We know what you're thinking. As much as you love watching Marvel Studios' X-Men '97… deep down? You kinda wish you could jump through the screen to see what life would be like on the animated side. We don't find that creepy at all – and neither does Airbnb. In fact, thanks to its new "Icons" program, you can grab a chance to stay at a 2d animated recreation of Professor Xavier's X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. Seriously. We have images and video for you to see below – with the main booking website offering additional details. Hosted by Jubilee, the stay can accommodate 8 guests – with 4 bedrooms, five beds, and 2-1/2 baths. Some of the highlights include a chance to check out 100+ X-Men easter eggs throughout the mansion, to take Cerebro out for a spin, to train in the Danger Room, and much more.

And here's a look at the trailer for Airbnb's "Icons" program that went live earlier today:

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

