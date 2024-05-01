Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: amy jo johnson, Jason David Frank, mighty morphin power rangers, power rangers, Thuy Trang

Power Rangers Star Amy Jo Johnson on Tribute Song Not Being Released

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson explains why her tribute song to Thuy Trang & Jason David Frank isn't available as a release.

Amy Jo Johnson is an artist of many talents as an actress, director, writer, and musician. She was able to blend two of her passions – her signature TV series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and music – performing the song "Down the Road", which was used in 2023's Power Rangers 30th-anniversary special as a tribute to late cast members: Thuy Trang, who played the original yellow ranger Trini Kwan; and Jason David Frank, who played the original green ranger, Tommy Oliver. Johnson, who played the original pink ranger Kimberly Hart, originally performed the song in the season two MMPR episode "The Song of Guitardo." When asked about why the song hasn't seen a public studio release, "I wrote that song with another person," Johnson explained in the series panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (via Entertainment Weekly. "So I don't own the rights to that song, I don't even know who does. It was a really sweet song; who knows who owns the rights. I do not."

Amy Jo Johnson Reflects Time on 'Power Rangers'

Johnson appeared in 138 of the 156 episodes during MMPR's original run from 1993-1996, which also includes ensemble roles in the 1995 live-action film and its 1997 sequel Turbo. She also made a cameo opposite Frank in the 2017 Lionsgate reboot film. Since her original run, Johnson released three studio albums: 2001's The Trans-American Treatment, 2005's Imperfect, and 2013's Never Broken. The actress broke down the unique experience of shooting the 1995 film.

"To go from a very, very low-budget TV show to a 35 million dollar movie was kinda wild," Johnson said. "It really didn't do well at the box office, I think, 'cause kids could watch every week on TV, and it didn't translate." Problems also emerged when wearing the Ranger suits. "What was the deal with having to go to the bathrooms in those?" she asked. "They wouldn't let us drink water on set, just in case we had to pee. They weighed about 70 pounds. I liked the spandex." Since Power Rangers, Johnson had memorable roles on CBS's Flashpoint, The WB's Felicity, and USA's Covert Affairs. Her directing credits include Quiver Distribution's Tammy Is Always Dying (2020), The Has Been TV miniseries, and The CW's Superman & Lois. She's also continued her Power Rangers-related work in the form of a comic.

