X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has Season Finale Reading Assignment For You

X-Men '97 series creator/writer Beau DeMayo took a break from X-Men: TAS to offer fans a reading assignment ahead of the final two episodes.

Article Summary Beau DeMayo assigns fans a comic book issue to read before X-Men '97 finale.

Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #304 suggested for its pivotal X-Men and Magneto moments.

Previous episodes of the original animated series highlighted as key 'homework'.

Magneto’s story arc, character allegiances, and more are hinted for the finale.

The last time we checked in on X-Men '97 series creator & writer Beau DeMayo, he was sharing some thoughts, observations, and notes on S01E08: "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by DeMayo & Anthony Sellitti), the first chapter in the three-episode season finale. Now, DeMayo is back with a new addition to his "homework assignment" list for the season-ender (check out the original recommendations below). But for this go-around, DeMayo is suggesting a very interesting comic book back issue…

While we don't want to spoil it for you, Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause. Let the speculation begin…

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

