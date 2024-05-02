Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97
X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has Season Finale Reading Assignment For You
X-Men '97 series creator/writer Beau DeMayo took a break from X-Men: TAS to offer fans a reading assignment ahead of the final two episodes.
The last time we checked in on X-Men '97 series creator & writer Beau DeMayo, he was sharing some thoughts, observations, and notes on S01E08: "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by DeMayo & Anthony Sellitti), the first chapter in the three-episode season finale. Now, DeMayo is back with a new addition to his "homework assignment" list for the season-ender (check out the original recommendations below). But for this go-around, DeMayo is suggesting a very interesting comic book back issue…
While we don't want to spoil it for you, Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause. Let the speculation begin…
Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.