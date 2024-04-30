Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: alien, fx, hulu, Timothy Olyphant

Alien: Timothy Olyphant Drops Interesting Detail About FX Series

Timothy Olyphant dropped an interesting detail about FX & Noah Hawley's Alien series regarding how much screen time the "monster" gets.

Were we asking too much that something about FX & Noah Hawley's upcoming "Alien" series be released on "Alien Day"? Maybe, maybe not. Thankfully, Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant is part of the cast because we can always depend on him for some interesting perspectives on the projects that he's working on. Reports are that Olyphant will portray Kirsh, a synth serving as a mentor & trainer for Sydney Chandler's (Pistol, Sugar) Wendy – a hybrid meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult. In an interview with Vanity Fair that went live earlier today, we learned that Olyphant was back in Los Angeles for the interview – on a brief break from filming in Thailand. When asked how it's been working with Hawley, Olyphant reaffirmed Hawley's credentials, responding, "I don't know if you're familiar, but he's very good at what he does. Very good."

"Don't tell Noah [Hawley] this, but if my kids were still living at home, I don't think I would have done the job," Olyphant shared, noting that Alien came at a point in his life where it's easier on a number of levels to travel for filming than it used to be. "I mean, 'Justified,' 'Deadwood,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' those really [kept] me here for a good stretch. When my children [were] somewhere between sixth grade and all the way through them leaving the house, I essentially got to work and live here in Los Angeles and be able to go to their tennis tournaments and take them to music classes and whatnot."

Olyphant continued, "Once they all left—and we hate them for it—it was a bit like, I just asked my wife, 'You want to go to live in Bangkok for a few months?' If she says yeah, I'm in. It's a really fun time. Don't tell the kids, but they're not that missed. We did 'Daisy Jones' and lived in New Orleans for a couple months. [Justified] took us to Chicago. 'Full Circle,' we lived in New York for a few months, and now we're living in Bangkok, and it's been a ball."

But it was the last part of his response that got our radar going. While describing his time filming in Thailand, Olyphant noted that "there's a monster" in the FX series that "takes up a lot of screen time." That gave him the opportunity to check out the beaches in Bangkok – and he even "got to go see my buddy Walton Goggins down there filming 'The White Lotus.'" Hmmm… looks like whatever the big bad is, we'll be getting to see a lot of it if Olyphant's correct.

The upcoming FX series stars Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar) as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

