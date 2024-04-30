Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, crisis, joker, Kevin Conroy, mark hamill, preview

Crisis Part 3: Mark Hamill's Joker "Flips" for Kevin Conroy's Batman

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 teases the final face-off between the late Kevin Conroy's Batman & Mark Hamill's Joker.

It was back in February when the news hit that the late Kevin Conroy's Batman would be joined by Mark Hamill's Joker in the third & final chapter of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – marking the final reunion of the two iconic voice actors & Batman: The Animated Series co-stars. In addition, we learned that Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange & Sidewinter), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed), Brett Halton (Batlash & Captain Atom), Ashly Burch (Nightshade, Queen Mera), and Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy) would also be a part of the "Part 3" voice cast.

Now, with "Part 2" only a week old, Warner Bros. Entertainment has released an early preview of the epic saga's final run – with a special preview near the end of the clip that teases the one-on-one yet to come between Hamill's Joker and Conroy's Batman. Here's a look:

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisis" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, we had Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor.

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?! An endless army of SHADOW DEMONS bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths also included Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

