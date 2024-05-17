Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Bill Maher, Club Random, jackass, opinion, Real Time, steve-o

Bill Maher Responds to Jackass Star Steve-O's Claim: Sorry, Not Sorry

Real Time host Bill Maher doesn't sound like he's going to be apologizing to Steve-O anytime soon over the Jackass star's recent claims.

Last month, Jackass star Steve-O claimed on his Wild Ride! podcast that he had to turn down an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher's Club Random podcast because Maher allegedly refused not to smoke pot during the episode. Well, it turns out that Steve-O was telling the truth – and Maher doesn't have any regrets. "That Steve-O guy was taking shots at me in the press recently. It was an unfortunate … I don't want to start a feud, and I'm sorry that he felt slighted or something, but it is ridiculous that somebody thinks that I should give up pot smoking because they have a problem. Then I'm sorry you can't be here," shared Maher during an upcoming episode of his podcast with guest Tony Hawk.

"I already have another show. It's called 'Real Time.' It's on HBO, and it's very much not [with] pot," Maher continued. "This is different. This is just shooting the shit, and this is how I shoot the shit. This is an attempt to get conversation as real as it ever is. Just like if we were doing this, and I don't see anything that we've said that I wouldn't have just said to you if there were no cameras here – and you even know where the cameras are. Okay, so let's remember that." But Maher isn't looking for a beef with Steve-O or the rest of the "Jackass" crew. "I have no feud with any of these 'Jackass' [guys]. I watched all the movies. They are funny," he added.

"I'm a clean and sober guy. It's very important that I maintain my sobriety; it's approaching 16 years. I am about to be sweet 16. Really, there's nothing I value more than my sobriety. There's nothing more that I protect than my recovery," 16-year-sober Steve-O shared during his podcast last month. "I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out, and he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. I said I'd happily go on there, but while I'm on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot. He said no, and that's a dealbreaker."

