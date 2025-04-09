Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7: "USS Callister: Into Infinity" Preview Released

With the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror set to hit this week, Netflix released a new look at "USS Callister: Into Infinity."

If you didn't get a chance to check out the virtual watch party for "USS Callister" that went down on Tuesday, then you missed out on a chance to preview the sequel episode from the upcoming seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror. But with the hit anthology series set to return on Thursday, April 10th, Netflix is making sure no one misses out. In the following clip from "USS Callister: Into Infinity," it becomes pretty clear to the crew of USS Callister that Robert Daly was only the start of their problems. The episode stars Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond.

Here's a preview for "USS Callister: Into Infinity," which was released earlier today, followed by a recap of the original Season 4 episode as a refresher before the sequel episode drops later this week:

Black Mirror Season 7: What You Need to Know…

"Common People": When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost. Starring: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor.

Bête Noire": Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there's something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. Starring: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa.

"Hotel Reverie": Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. Starring Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth.

"Plaything": Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting. Starring: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur.

"Eulogy": An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past, leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past. Starring: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity": Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. Starring: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani.

