Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Post-Finale Update: Stan Edgar Reinstated as Vought CEO

Well, THAT was quick. In The Boys universe, Vought International announced that Stan Edgar has been reinstated as the company's CEO.

Article Summary The Boys update: Vought International has officially reinstated Stan Edgar as CEO, effective immediately.

Vought hails a “new dawn” under Edgar, boasting rising stock prices and EBITDA as fallout still swirls.

The post ties the news to The Boys finale, where Homelander’s Easter broadcast triggered chaos for Vought.

Edgar was first brought back on an interim basis, reportedly pushing a “Homelander’s prisoner” defense.

We're really hoping showrunner Eric Kripke and the folks over at The Boys are doing what we think they're doing. If you're a fan of the show, you know the Prime Video series has done some amazing work by offering original in-universe content to keep fans invested. You don't need to look any further than those VNN/Cameron Coleman between-seasons video reports to find a perfect example. To this day, we're still amazed that they crafted over an episode's worth of new material that was actually essential to the upcoming season and the series as a whole. Unless we're just getting our hopes up, it appears that's what's been happening lately, post-finale.

During the series wrap-up, we learned that Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) has been brought back on an interim basis to help Vought deal with the fallout from Homelander's (Antony Starr) disastrous Easter broadcast (more on that below). Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced on Saturday that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released earlier today.

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Edgar was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

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