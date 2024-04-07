Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: blue's clues, nickelodeon, quiet on set

Blue's Clues: Steve Burns on Nickelodeon Doc "Horror," "Heartbreak"

Blue's Clues star Steve Burns shared his thoughts on the "horror and heartbreak" in ID’s Nickelodeon doc, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids.

Last month, ID's docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV pulled the curtain back on the horror stories that took place behind the scenes of a number of popular Nickelodeon shows during the kids' network's heyday. One of those revelations came from former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, who spoke of being repeatedly sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. In addition, producer Dan Schneider was a major focus of the piece – focusing on what those who worked with him had to share about the toxic work environment he reportedly created. Since it aired, fans who grew up on those shows have been wrestling with their emotions regarding what they've learned – even as others associated with the network went public with their personal traumatic experiences. It was around that time that Blue's Clues' Steve Burns (someone who has quickly become the "Mr. Rogers" for a new generation) decided to check in to see how we were all collectively doing – and based on the responses, he was needed more than ever. Speaking with TODAY.com, Burns shared his thoughts on "Quiet on Set"

"Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon (programming) were so different. We're in New York, they're in LA. There's no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing," Burns revealed. "I don't have any particular insight into any of that [accusations from the docuseries]. I'm coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It's just terrible to watch it unfold. I don't know what else to say other than that it's heartbreaking." Along with the heartbreak of learning what so many had to share, Burns also touched upon the pain that those who spoke out must be feeling as they relive a painful past. "It's got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone's talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart," he added.

Taking to social media only days after the docuseries dropped (as you'll see below), Burns let us know that he was "checking in" before following up with a request that's hitting the hearts of millions: "Tell me what's going on." And after that… Burns went quiet. Because he wasn't there to tell us what he thought. He was there for us. He was there to listen. Another example of the kind of personalized "interactivity" that made his run on the beloved children's show so memorable. After a short period of time, Burns followed up with, "OK. Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great, by the way." Here's a look at Burns' Instagram and TikTok posts from last month:

