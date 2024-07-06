Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lucasfilm, star wars, the book of boba fett, The Mandalorian

Boba Fett: Morrison Hopes to "Steal" The Mandalorian Ep From Pascal

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison hopes he can "steal" an episode from The Mandalorian like Pedro Pascal did with his series.

In the post-credit scene of The Mandalorian season two, it was revealed guest star Temuera Morrison, who played fan-favorite Boba Fett, was getting his spinoff opposite Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand. When The Book of Boba Fett premiered in December 2021, fans were likely caught off guard finding out the character, originally introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special, was going on a redemption story starting with how he finally escaped the Sarlaac pit he fell into during the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) to becoming a daimyo in Tatooine banning the spice trade, but not without meeting resistance from local organized crime. Helping toward the tail end of the season were Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu from The Mandalorian, and before their reintroduction into the main story, episode five of TBOBF was "Return of the Mandalorian," stealing the thunder away from the spinoff. Now, Morrison wants to return the favor hoping to do the same to Pascal's series.

Temuera Morrison on The Mandalorian "Stealing" an Episode Away from "The Book of Boba Fett"

Morrison appeared at MCM London Comic Con in late May alongside The Mandalorian actors Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Brendan Wayne (The Mandalorian), and Tait Fletcher (Paz Vizsla) in a panel to discuss their respective Star Wars Disney+ shows. On what Morrison wants to do provided The Mandalorian sees a season four following the feature The Mandalorian and Grogu, "I would actually like my character to visit 'The Mandalorian,' the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well," Morrison said (via Yahoo). "The way he did and came into my show and stole an episode of my show — so I'd like to do the same thing."

For more, including comments from Swallow, Wayne, and Fletcher, you can check out the piece here. The Mandalorian & The Book of Boba Fett are available to stream on Disney+.

