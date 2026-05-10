Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers S16E13 Preview: Linda Belcher Has Some Road Rage Issues

Linda Belcher is forced to confront her road rage issues in tonight's episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers, S16E13: "Driving Miss Ragey."

Article Summary Bob's Burgers S16E13, "Driving Miss Ragey," puts Linda Belcher's road rage front and center with Nat stepping in.

Bob and the kids test the thrills and dangers of mattress sliding, adding chaotic family fun to tonight's episode.

Season 16 preview also teases Bob's Burgers S16E14 "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" and S16E15 "Smellbound."

Get the key Bob's Burgers episode overviews for tonight's installment and the final two episodes before the season finale.

With only one week to go until the two-episode, one-hour season finale of FOX's Bob's Burgers, it seems Linda Belcher has a slight issue with road rage – but it's nothing that Nat can't take care of… right? Meanwhile, Bob and the kids weigh the pros and cons of mattress sliding in tonight's episode, S16E13: "Driving Miss Ragey." Following our preview, check out what's ahead with S16E14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" and S16E15: "Smellbound" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Previews: Overviews, Images & More!

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 13: "Driving Miss Ragey" – Nat, the limo driver, helps Linda with her road rage. Meanwhile, the kids and Bob discover both the joys and the risk involved in riding a mattress down the stairs.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" – Bob is forced to spend time with one of his least favorite people, while Tina is entrusted with something very close to Jimmy Junior's heart.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 15: "Smellbound" – When a horrible smell threatens to cancel one of the kids' favorite town traditions, Tina, Gene, and Louise decide to try and get rid of the smell themselves.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!