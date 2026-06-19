Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl: MacFarlane & Yost Get Series Order From Peacock

Peacock has given a full series order for Dungeon Crawler Carl from Seth MacFarlane and Christopher Yost, author Matt Dinniman announced.

Article Summary Peacock has officially ordered a Dungeon Crawler Carl TV series from Seth MacFarlane, Christopher Yost, and Fuzzy Door.

Matt Dinniman confirmed the Dungeon Crawler Carl series greenlight, thanking fans and teasing more news ahead of SDCC.

Dungeon Crawler Carl follows Carl and Princess Donut surviving an alien invasion inside a deadly televised game show.

The hit Dungeon Crawler Carl book series spans eight releases, with Peacock’s live-action adaptation in active development.

It's clear that Seth MacFarlane has the full confidence of NBC Universal, given the success of all his creative ventures from the Ted franchise and The Naked Gun soft reboot, and it certainly didn't hurt that one of the live-action raunchy series' second season's most talked-about episodes was the Dungeons & Dragons-themed "Dungeons & Dealers." His latest creative venture, alongside Christopher Yost, best known for his work in the animated Star Wars universe, and Paramount+'s The Tiger's Apprentice (2024) and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is adapting Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl, the LitRPG science fantasy book series, to a TV series and has been given a full season order. Joining MacFarlane and Yost as executive producers for MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door are Erica Huggins, Rachel Hargreaves-Heald, and Dinniman for Universal Global Television.

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Peacock TV Series – What We Know…

With the poster that reads, "Surprise, bitches! It's official. The apocalypse will be televised." Dinniman wrote on his Instagram, "Surprise! I'm happy to announce that our friends at Peacock have *officially* greenlit the Dungeon Crawler Carl television series! Me, Chris Yost and Seth MacFarlane and his team at Fuzzy Door are all really excited to get to work. In the coming weeks I'll have more details, and if you're going to SDCC be sure to catch me and Chris on our DCC panel. In the meantime I wanted to thank you, the fans, for helping make this happen."

The Peacock TV series logline reads, "An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I., and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not."

Dinniman has written seven books, starting with the original Dungeon Crawler Carl in 2020, followed by Carl's Doomsday Scenario (2021), The Dungeon Anarchist's Cookbook (2021), The Gate of the Feral Gods (2021), The Butcher's Masquerade (2022), The Eye of the Bedlam Bride (2023), and The Inevitable Run (2024). His eighth work, A Parade of Horribles, was released on May 12th. Dinniman's collaboration with MacFarlane and Yost dates back to August 2024, before the recent announcement that the series would be live-action.

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