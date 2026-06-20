Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Scott M. Gimple Addresses "The Ones Who Live" Issues

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple discusses wanting 10 episodes for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, production issues, future plans, and more.

Article Summary Scott M. Gimple says The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live would've been better served with 10 episodes, not six.

Gimple points to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike disruptions and late production limits that shaped the finale.

With more episodes, The Ones Who Live could have featured a Terry O’Quinn spotlight as CRM leader Beale.

Gimple also teases the CRM may still matter in The Walking Dead universe, despite the ending’s big blows.

Yesterday, we took a look at what The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple had to share with Brandon Davis regarding the future of the franchise. Today, we're checking out what Gimple had to share about the production on Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Along with revealing that he hoped for a 10-episode season, Gimple briefly touches on the "certain limitations" the production faced, how Terry O'Quinn's CRM Major General Johnathan Beale would've gotten a spotlight episode, and how CRM might not be as finished as some thought.

For those who thought the series felt a little rushed, especially the finale, Gimple offers insights into the issues the production faced, including the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, among others. "You also have to understand that last episode, like, near the end of the fifth episode, that's when the strike hit… and there was also… there were just some challenges production-wise towards the end. I look at that last episode and there's aspects of I'm very proud of because of certain limitations that we were under. But yeah, I could have done three to four more episodes," Gimple explained.

He continued, "That show was about Rick and Michonne and telling deep stories about them that intersected; we did have a great story. Not to pat ourselves on the back, but I really liked what we did with Jadis, with Pollyanna [McIntosh], with Seth Gabriel. But say you have four more episodes and you have Terry O'Quinn. You're going to have a Beale episode. But yeah, I mean, I think we all were like, 'Damn we really…,' but I have dreams and hopes. Plans even. But 2026 is tough game. It's no joke, man." But for those who think that CRM is no longer a threat, Gimple teases that you may not necessarily want to jump to that conclusion. Regarding the idea that CRM is no longer a threat and no longer in play, Gimple noted, You don't know they're not. They might not be totally gone."

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