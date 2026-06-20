Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat S03E03 "Toronto" Trailer: Nicholas, Magnus & More

With a whole lot of Lestat backstory on the way, here's the promo trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E03: "Toronto."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E03 "Toronto" trailer teases a major Lestat spotlight as Daniel Molloy finally gets him in the hot seat.

The Vampire Lestat episode "Toronto" digs into Lestat’s origin, including Magnus turning him and his bond with Nicholas.

While Lestat revisits his Paris past and transformational trauma, Louis heads to Detroit to handle unfinished business.

AMC’s The Vampire Lestat promises action, intrigue, and big revelations as Season 3 turns the volume up with "Toronto."

Based on what was teased heading into the premiere of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, the action, intrigue, and drama will be hitting a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 beginning with this weekend's chapter: "Toronto." While Louis (Anderson) looks to take care of some "unfinished business" in Detroit, Lestat gets the interview spotlight as we learn what led to his being turned by Magnus (Damien Atkins) and to his meeting Nicholas (Joseph Potter).

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" – Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit. Written by Anusree Roy.

Perhaps it's time for Lestat to acknowledge his transformational trauma. Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/5KzhJHWimJ — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 20, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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