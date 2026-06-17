Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, TV | Tagged: austin powers

Mike Myers Channels Dr. Evil for Verizon, Confirms Austin Powers 4

Actor/comedian Mike Myers returned to Dr. Evil's lair to promote Verizon's new Simplicity Plan - and to seemingly confirm Austin Powers 4.

Article Summary Mike Myers revives Dr. Evil in Verizon’s Simplicity Plan ad, sparking fresh Austin Powers 4 buzz.

Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling reunite with Myers in the first Austin Powers-style team-up since 2022.

Directed by Jay Roach, the Verizon spot sends up confusing phone plans with Dr. Evil’s Menace Mobile scheme.

Myers added fuel to Austin Powers 4 speculation by answering “Yes” at Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party.

Are we closer to the fourth Austin Powers movie? Star Mike Myers appeared to be still testing the waters with his latest film reunion featuring Dr. Evil (Myers) and his council of No. 2 (Rob Lowe), Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling), and his son, Scott Evil (Seth Green). The latest opportunity comes courtesy of Verizon, which is promoting its latest Simplicity Plan. This marks the first time the foursome reunited since Super Bowl LVI, when they promoted GM in 2022. Directed by franchise director Jay Roach, the latest "scheme" Dr. Evil has is to create his own mobile conglomerate, Menace Mobile. Myers later appeared at Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party to confirm, "Yes," without any further details.

Verizon Uses Austin Powers Cast to Promote Simplicity Plan

The ad starts with the familiar Dr. Evil theme from the Austin Powers film, at the evil mastermind's lair "somewhere outside of Las Vegas," with a mountain carved with Dr. Evil in his signature pinkie-in-his-mouth pose, his left hand holding his smartphone to his ear. "Ladies and gentlemen," Dr. Evil begins. "Allow me to unveil my newest evil organization. I shall call it 'Menace Mobile.' We'll have the most confusing pricing and plans of all time."

Stepping in, No. 2 compliments him, "Dr. Evil, it's genius," before Scott reveals to his father how much his plan sucks by saying what he's doing is what every telecommunication company but Verizon is doing. "Yeah, this isn't evil. This is just typical phone company stuff. It's literally what everyone hates." The father-son duo then go back and forth in their signature bit, where Dr. Evil keeps interrupting Scott as he tries to speak, before Scott reveals that No 2, Frau, and he have all switched. By the time it gets to Frau, she reveals that the plan also includes Verizon bucks, a cashback program, before a henchman dual-wields money-firing guns and fires while sounding airhorns.

New Line's Austin Powers films spoof the British spy film genre, mostly from MGM's James Bond franchise, originally with 1997's International Man of Mystery, followed by 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Goldmember featuring a wide range of cast with Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Beyonce, Michael York, Verne Troyer, Mimi Rogers, Carrie Fisher, Clint Howard, Charles Napier, Robert Wagner, and Will Ferrell. Myers played dual roles as Austin, arch-nemesis to Dr. Evil, and as Dr. Evil and other villains, including Fat Bastard and the third film villain, Goldmember. While Austin Powers couldn't land any original James Bond leads, they did land Michael Caine, who fronted the Harry Palmer franchise and The Fourth Protocol (1987). For more on the Simplicity Plan, you can check it out here.

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