Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL Separation Anxiety: What Were SNL 51's Most-Watched Moments?

What were SNL 51's most-watched cold opens, monologues, live sketches, pretaped sketches, and "Weekend Update" features? Here's a look!

Article Summary SNL Season 51 reveals its most-watched moments, ranking the top cold opens, monologues, sketches, and Weekend Update bits.

Highlights include the Domingo cold open, Olivia Rodrigo’s monologue, El Chavo Del Ocho, and Heated Wizardry.

The digital Top 5 videos also expand into Top 10 lists, offering a broader look at SNL 51’s biggest online hits.

The Rundown adds extra SNL context, with Kenan Thompson picking Sally O’Malley’s Rockette Open Audition as a favorite.

In this week's special edition of SNL Separation Anxiety, where we deal with SNL and SNL UK being on break until the fall, we're giving SNL UK a break this week (no worries, we will make sure to have twice as much next weekend). Why? Because SNL has released its Season 51 "Top 5" lists: most-watched cold opens, most-watched monologues, most-watched live sketches, most-watched pretaped sketches, and most-watched "Weekend Update" features. The lists are compiled by looking at how each sketch performed across the show's digital platforms.

Here's a look at the "Top 5" compilation videos that were released, along with an extended list offering a look at the 10 top sketches/segments for each category:

Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Opens:

10. NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

9. Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Cold Open

8. Trump Making Calls Cold Open

7. Trump Iran War Address Cold Open

6. Pete Hegseth Cold Open

5. Cabinet Meeting Cold Open

4. Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open

3. Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open

2. Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open

1. Domingo Cold Open

Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues:

10. Will Ferrell Monologue

Monologue 9. Nikki Glaser Monologue

Monologue 8. Matt Damon Monologue

Monologue 7. Harry Styles Monologue

Monologue 6. Connor Storrie Monologue

Monologue 5. Jack Black Monologue

Monologue 4. Bad Bunny Monologue

Monologue 3. Sabrina Carpenter Monologue

Monologue 2. Finn Wolfhard Monologue

Monologue 1. Olivia Rodrigo Monologue

Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches:

10. Shop TV: Lava Cake

9. Mom Confession

8. Elf on the Shelf Support Group

7. Sebastian Maniscalco: Bachelor Party

6. KPop Demon Hunters

5. My Ex

4. Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer

3. Passing Notes

2. Dancing 101

1. El Chavo Del Ocho

Top 10 Most-Watched Pretaped Sketches:

10. Random Duet Christmas Spectacular

9. CPAP Commercial

8. Plans

7. The Gentlemen's Code

6. MAHAspital

5. White House Makeover

4. Missing Wives Docuseries

3. Stranger Things Promo

2. Home Alone

1. Heated Wizardry

Top 10 Most-Watched Weekend Update Features:

10. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Met Gala

9. Alix Earle and Alex Cooper on Their Brewing Feud

8. Michael Che's Nephew Threatens Santa

7. Jack Harlow on His New Album

6. Professor Snape Addresses New Spin on Harry Potter Role

5. Red Heart and Aerial Tramway Emojis on Apple's New Emojis Release

4. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Oscars

3. Two Kids from the Back of the Bus

2. Punch the Monkey and His Mom

1. Tamara on Her Resolutions on Buttons

SNL: "The Rundown" – Building the Perfect Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Jack Black, Sarah Sherman, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. The latest edition finds Kenan Thompson analyzing some of the show's iconic live sketches like "The Chris Farley Show" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" before picking his favorite: "Sally O'Malley's Rockette Open Audition (Season 26 Episode 8: Host Danny DeVito & Musical Guest R.E.M. – December 11, 1999):

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