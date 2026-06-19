Posted in: CBS, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory: Kunal Nayyar on Why It's Too Soon for a Reunion

With 2027 marking the 20th anniversary of its premiere, The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar explained why it's too soon for a reunion.

Article Summary The Big Bang Theory universe is still expanding, but Kunal Nayyar says a full reunion feels too soon ahead of 2027.

With the 20th anniversary nearing, Nayyar explains the cast still feels strong emotion when they see each other.

On The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Nayyar revisits “The Adhesive Duck Deficiency” and shares behind-the-scenes stories.

Kunal Nayyar also reflects on the show’s ensemble strength, long run, and what it took to make every taping.

Between the upcoming HBO Max series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which is set to kick off its third season, and the original series still scoring serious viewing numbers on streaming and cable, the universe of The Big Bang Theory doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. But with the long-running series nearing the 20th anniversary of its series premiere in 2027, could we be seeing a reunion of some type sooner rather than later? While something may end if happening as September 24th, 2027, approaches, Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali) explained why a reunion hasn't happened so far.

Checking in with The Big Bang Theory Podcast host Jessica Radloff to revisit his all-time favorite episode, "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency," Kunal shares some behind-the-scenes stories and hidden Easter eggs from the fan-favorite episode, including why co-creator Chuck Lorre told him and co-star Johnny Galecki to put their shirts back on during one memorable scene. In addition, Kunal reflects on the show's successful run, why The Big Bang Theory was always about the show's ensemble and not just one person, and what it took to make it to every taping over the course of the show's run.

"I look forward to it, but I would be lying if I said, 'yes, we should do it tomorrow.' No, I think it's still difficult," Kunal shared when asked if he looks forward to officially reuniting with co-stars. "I think I don't even… It's not difficult like, 'oh, I don't want to be around these people. I just think for all of us, I think it's still… it's so… I know it doesn't feel so soon cuz it's been so long. But it… I don't know how to explain it. When we see each other, when we hang out with each other, there's still so much emotion. You know, actors."

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