Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – BTS Featurette Spotlights Frank And Peter

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal talk about finally working together and the dynamic between Frank and Peter in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts a new BTS featurette focused on Peter Parker and Frank Castle’s tense team-up.

Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal discuss finally sharing the screen after first meeting before landing Marvel roles.

The footage suggests The Punisher has a larger role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than earlier trailers implied.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues teasing how Peter and Frank’s very different methods will shape the story.

If there was ever another character that should show up in a Spider-Man movie, it's the Punisher. The character was first introduced in a Spider-Man comic, yet because of which studio owns which character, there hasn't been a chance for a crossover. There's also the problem that Frank Castle and Peter Parker don't exactly operate on the same scale when it comes to how they approach their problems. We got a pretty accurate version of Frank in the Netflix series, but that made it even more apparent that he and Peter would have a hard time fitting together. However, it seems that it is very much the intention of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We are getting Frank and Peter, and in a short behind-the-scenes featurette shared to social media, stars Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal talk about how they met before either of them got their respective roles, and finally getting the chance to work together.

Unmatched chemistry between these two.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/0vd0lwazMW — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 19, 2026

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day seemed to reveal more about the role Frank will play. If you thought that he might have a one-off scene, maybe just the one in the truck that we've seen, that wouldn't be an unfair assumption. This is a Spider-Man movie, still, at the end of the day, but it does appear that we're getting at least a decent amount of Frank Castle in this movie. Between this and the Marvel Special on Disney+, Punisher fans are eating well in 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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