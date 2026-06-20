Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, VR | Tagged: Meta Horizon, Meta Quest, NordVPN, VPN

NordVPN Has Been Made Available For Meta Horizon

Those using Meta Horizon wanting to have a more secure experience have a new VPN option, as NordVPN is available for the platform

Article Summary NordVPN is now available directly on Meta Horizon, giving Quest users a native VPN app without extra setup work.

With NordVPN on Quest 2 and Quest 3, users can encrypt traffic and mask IP addresses during VR browsing and play.

The launch adds a simpler option beyond router VPN setups, computer hotspots, or sideloading through SideQuest.

NordVPN boosts privacy from third parties on Meta Horizon, though it does not stop Meta data collection or profiling.

VR users have a little bit more privacy as an option, as NordVPN has been made available for Meta Horizon users. The system is one of the few VPNs that are easily accessible on Quest VR units, with users left to run it through a few different methods, such as changing their router configuration, using shared computer hotspots, or utilizing developer tools. Now they join the small list of VPN apps that can be downloaded directly onto the headset and used freely (provided you have an account). Whether or not you use Nord or another VPN, the concern for increased security and privacy for VR units has been increasing over time, especially hiding what others see you browsing and playing. So adding any options is a great sign for everyone. We have more details from the company about the finer details of the option.

Meta Horizon Users Have a New VPN Option With NordVPN

Meta has been consolidating the Quest device ecosystem into its Meta Horizon platform, and VPN apps can now be installed directly on Quest devices through it. Meta's Quest 2 and Quest 3 device family are built around online connectivity, which means your traffic and IP address are exposed in many of the same ways they are on any other connected device. NordVPN encrypts that connection and masks your IP address, making it harder for others in online lobbies or multiplayer sessions to trace your location.

Quest headsets share usage data, interactions, and behavioral signals with Meta — information that can also feed into advertising and profiling. A VPN doesn't prevent this, but it does reduce what other third parties can learn about your connection. Other setup methods remain available for users who prefer them. A VPN configured on a router will automatically cover any Quest device connecting over Wi-Fi, and sharing a VPN connection from a computer via hotspot is another option. Advanced users can also still sideload apps through SideQuest, though that process requires enabling developer mode and is better suited to those comfortable with system-level settings.

"VR is a real part of how people connect, play, and share online, and that means the same privacy risks that come with regular internet use follow you in," says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. "Being available natively on Meta Horizon means users don't have to jump through hoops to stay protected."

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