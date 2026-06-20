Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat E02 Late-Night Thoughts: Drama, Sass, Rock & Roll

With the next chapter hitting this weekend, we've got some late-night thoughts on AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E02: "Toledo."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Episode 2 thrives on sharp narration, unreliable truths, and Sam Reid’s perfect mix of drama and sass.

Lestat’s version of Louis is bold, biting, and magnetic, while their toxic legal sparring steals every scene.

Gabrielle’s disturbing hold over Lestat deepens the family trauma, making Toledo’s darkest moments hard to shake.

The Vampire Lestat’s band drama, hidden agendas, and Akasha blood danger set up a chaotic and thrilling road ahead.

The second episode of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E02: "Toledo," was so masterfully written, directed, and performed. There was so much going on, and most of it had me uncomfortably squirming in my seat. So many pots are about to boil that I cannot tell which will go down the drain first. There are so many things at play that even though they may seem separate feel quite interconnected. I do not even know where to start today, to be quite frank. I think the narration has left the biggest impression on me. I love the writing and the tone they have used for Lestat (Sam Reid). It always comes across like he wants to remain cynical and mysterious, as if not really giving away anything important, yet oddly self-aware of his own BS. Not to mention his constant self-deprecating comments. Also, as with Louis (Jacob Anderson), his narration is not truly reliable. However, unlike Louis, Lestat admits that he will tell the story as he sees it and speak for and on behalf of people if he were not included.

Along those lines, while we did see Louis changing at the end of last season, I find this new version of him pretty fascinating. Is it really Louis that we are seeing, or Lestat's version of Louis? I love it, the sass, so confident and so decisive. I am in for this Louis that knows what is good for him… it seems so. It would not surprise me if the real Louis is somewhere in the middle, as Lestat claims himself to be. I absolutely enjoyed their divorce bickering with their lawyers. Louis played it smoothly and elicited the most toxic reactions from Lestat. I hate toxic, but I love them. Same with Daniel (Eric Bogosian). I love how out of fucks to give he is. I laughed when he started flirting with Sofia/Gabrielle (Jennifer Ehle), but part of me thinks he did it to provoke a reaction from Lestat. My man thinks he has no powers, but failing to realize he needs to be taught, and his maker is an absent father, so… I was not expecting Louis to be approached by Talamasca so soon, but I'm sure he's ready to make the mess and wring Bruce's neck in Claudia's name.

This brings us to the most important part of the episode: Gabrielle and her web of abuse over Lestat. She wants to ride on the edge of his obsession and be the only one he sees. I think that's where she messed up and made Lestat's mental record scratch by insulting Louis and talking about Claudia. I was so disturbed watching their dynamic play out. Although Gabrielle is the fledgling, she still wants to be the unhinged version of the mother she was/ is. It was tough watching Lestat's childhood, and now he did everything for Gabrielle just to earn him enough attention to keep him under leash. She clearly still carries that hatred inside, as we see her revel in pleasure about ending a father's life. So many levels of disturbing in just one character. I wonder what Lestat meant when he said she was already dying when she went to see him.

Lestat and the band… I am very curious to see where this heads. I mean, clearly the band stays together. It was very interesting how things played out when Lestat confronted his fellow "bandmates." I really thought they already had an idea. Salamander is the best, though, him and his Armand. I wonder if he'll get to meet Armand. I was very surprised to see how Lestat gave them just enough before pushing back. I am very concerned about Alex, though, and I hope he remains safe. The real MVP of the episode, though, was Lestat's agent/ lawyer. She was truly a bolder and more abrassive Ari Gold and i wish we get to see more of her. There seems to be so many plots afoot and so many hidden agendas that I cannot wait to get a clearer idea of what is going on… That said, I'm glad Lestat made it clear that there are people after him and his band members because of the Vampire taboo and because he has Akasha's blood in him. Let's see what this weekend's chapter of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat has to offer…

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