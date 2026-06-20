Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Rolls Out "The Time of Their Lives" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie presents 1946's The Time of Their Lives, starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

Article Summary Svengoolie rolls out The Time of Their Lives tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

This 1946 fantasy comedy is an unusual Abbott and Costello outing, with the duo mostly separated instead of teaming up.

The Svengoolie preview highlights the film, the trailer, and the offscreen tensions that shaped this rare comedy format.

Tonight's MeTV show also promises cast background, Sven Squad fun, a song, Fracture Flickers, and Kerwyn's Joke.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have cooked up for our Saturday special screening. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents Universal Pictures' 1946 fantasy comedy film The Time of Their Lives – with none other than Bud Abbott and Lou Costello (aka, the classic comedy team Abbott & Costello). Except, there's a bit of a catch…

If you're looking for classic Abbott & Costello comedy teamwork, this isn't the film for you. Abbott and Costello play individual characters who have very little interaction with one another, only sharing one scene together near the beginning of the film. Reports indicate that the combination of declining box-office receipts for the comedy team and growing personal tension led to the decision to break up the pair (while still marketing them as a pair), leading Abbott and Costello to briefly break up.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for The Time of Their Lives below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Margie Alexa from Wattsburg, PA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Time of Their Lives": In the show tonight, we'll go over the stories that supposedly reveal why the boys were not a team in this film (and the word of an expert who disputes them). As usual, we'll give some background on the cast, including Gale Sondergaard playing a role like others we've seen her play-as well as popular actress of the era Binnie Barnes. Plus, we'll introduce you to a sort of soap opera, a special bit with Horatio, a visit from the Sven Squad, a song, and, as a bonus- another redubbed riot of a silent film courtesy of 'Fracture Flickers'! You'll also see an encore look at an event celebrating my 40th anniversary- and, coincidentally, I want to thank everyone for the kind congratulations this past week on my 47th anniversary!"

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