Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Sea Of Thieves, Video Games | Tagged: Rare, sea of thieves

Sea of Thieves Launches Season 20 With Custom Seas

Sea of Thieves has officially launched Season 20, and with it comes the sandbox option of Custom Seas for you to make your own adventures

Article Summary Sea of Thieves Season 20 is live, led by Custom Seas, a new sandbox mode for building private adventures and rules.

Custom Seas adds session switches, command tools, presets, scoreboards, and custom settings for enemies, events, and weather.

Players can use Fast Travel, spawn treasure and wildlife, and access a Free Camera to design challenges and capture gameplay.

Season 20 also brings a new Season Pass, Seasonal Deeds, refreshed shops, returning Live Events, and exclusive rewards.

Xbox Game Studios and Rare have officially launched Season 20 for Sea of Thieves, bringing a few landmark additions to the pirate game. The team has added the Custom Seas toolset, giving players an entire sandbox mode to create their own adventures and settings, which they will gradually update and add more content to over time as they see how players utilize it and what they come up with. The game also got a new Season Pass, new Seasonal Deeds, refreshed stock across shops, stores, and markets, and the return of Live Events. We have a few snippets from the devs below of what has been added, as the content is now live for all players.

Sea of Thieves Treads Into New Waters With Custom Seas

The tools for any Sea of Thieves player to invent and build game modes, challenges and private worlds of their own devising. Using a combination of straightforward Session Switches and an in-game Command Menu, you can shape each Custom Seas session to your own rules, then save them as Presets to revisit whenever you like! Once inside the Custom Seas lobby and ready to take control, you'll find that you can toggle everything from weapon loadouts and enemy types to World Events and stormfronts, and set up scoreboards and rules so that anyone you invite can get involved in the games you invent.

Then the in-game Command Menu lets you carry on creating with tools such as Fast Travel, the ability to spawn a wide range of treasure items and wildlife in quantities that hopefully don't break the game, and the fantastic Free Camera, letting you capture the sights of the Sea of Thieves in ways you never could before. With all the options that open up once you're in Custom Seas, you can look forward to spending many productive hours putting your inner game designer through their paces and discovering whether that out-there idea you once had would actually work…

New Deeds and Rewards

While standard game progression towards targets such as Commendations and Season Pass levels is suspended within Custom Seas, you need a way to determine where your players sit on the scoreboard, and that's where silver comes in. Earning silver through games set up in Custom Seas also contributes to one of the new Seasonal Deeds – all of which offer a nice Renown boost once you return to High Seas. Other rewards tied to ticking off these Deeds include a commemorative painting and Custom Crafter Sails to serve as visual proof of your inarguable genius.

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