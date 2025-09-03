Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Bookish

Bookish Season 2 Books Lots of Major British Names as Guest Stars

Bookish Series 2 is on its way, with a lot of major British actors guest-starring that you should recognize if you love British telly.

Mark Gatiss' post-war murder mystery series Bookish is a hit in the UK and is already returning for a second season before it even premieres in the US. Joining the cast for season 2 are a whole bunch of major British actors: Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds) as Harold Sneed, Miranda Richardson (Blackadder) as Duchess Alberta, Simon Callow as 'E', Rupert Graves as Colonel Reggie Winters, Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Mrs Calthrop, and Youssef Kerkour (Gavin & Stacey) as Yusuf. Other additions include Ricky Champ (EastEnders) as Kendall, Allan Corduner (Tár) as Maxie Kleinmann, Liza Sadovy (Patience) as Ruth Kleinmann, Oli Fyne (Call the Midwife) as Hannah Kleinman, Ingrid Oliver (Osgood in Doctor Who, The Thursday Murder Club) as Liesl Pohl, and John Hopkins (A Very Royal Scandal) as Guy Windjammer. In Bookish, London, 1946, is the dynamic, dangerous, and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama. The eccentric Gabriel Book (Mark Gatiss) is at the very heart of the story: a self-appointed consultant detective to the local police. The thousands of books lining his shop's shelves provide him with all the knowledge he needs. Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife, Trottie (Polly Walker), runs the wallpaper shop next door. She's a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book's sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay. Bookish Season 2 – More Murders Abound!

In the second series, Book investigates the world of spiritualism when he's asked to help solve the mysterious case involving medium, Harold Sneed (Watkins). Off Savile Row, Bliss asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman's outfitters – the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann (Corduner) is keen to confess to the murder, but the evidence doesn't quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister. And Book and Jack are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious 'E' (Callow) to thwart a thieving Duchess (Richardson) at Christmas time. However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects.

Book's close association with the police continues to be not without its personal dangers, and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Walker) is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Graves). Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference.

Bookish is coming to the US on PBS.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!